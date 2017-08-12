Strait Talk: Interview with researcher Merve Seren on Turkey's counterterrorism strategy

How successful has Turkey been in fighting terrorism? Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa talks to Merve Seren, an intelligence researcher in the Security Studies Department of the SETA Foundation. Up until 2015, critics in the global media said Turkey was reacting passively to the threat of terrorism. Recently President Erdogan announced that 50,000 people have been put on Turkey's no entry list, nearly 5,000 have been deported and thousands arrested. Are these measures behind the 6 months of relative calm in Turkey, proof that Turkey's counter-terrorism strategy is working. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.