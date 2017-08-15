Refugee Crisis: Ventimiglia known as Italy's 'Calais Jungle'

Our series on refugees arriving in Italy takes us to the southern Sicilian port of Catania. That's where most refugees from north Africa arrive before they head north to the French border and the town of Ventimiglia. Of the tens of thousands of refugees there, only a few make it into France, and as Abubakr al Shamahi reports, some of them end up being killed.