TRT and Sarajevo Film Festival team up to support filmmakers in the Balkans

Sarajevo Film Festival and one of its main partners TRT are teaming up this year for several enterprises. One of them is a pilot project dedicated to the progress of the film industry in the Balkans. 'Sarajevo City of Film for Global Screen' will finance, support and oversee one chosen film from the region every year. This year's winner was announced at a press briefing.