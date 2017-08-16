WORLD
The end of Turkey's HDP?
They were seen as a rising political force in Turkey. The People's Democratic Party, known by their Turkish abbreviation, the HDP, were elected to parliament for the first time in 2015. They projected an image of pluralism, a party that would fight for minorities and human rights, a message that appealed to many Kurds as well as urban liberals and secularists. Their historic success was seen as a sign that Kurdish representation was entering the mainstream. But less than two years later, they've lost more than a quarter of their seats in parliament, the party's chairman is in prison, and prosecutors hope to keep him there for 142 years. So what happened? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 16, 2017
