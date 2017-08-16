Hong Kong Housing crisis

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places on earth with a huge housing demand to reflect that. This has caused house prices to skyrocket and means many Hong Kongers will never own their own homes. Many of the poorer residents have been pushed to the margins of society and are living in cages or cubicle homes. Our special report is followed by a discussion with a member of the Hong Kong Housing Authority on the crises.