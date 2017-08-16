Lebanon's refugee reality

Lebanon has more refugees per capita than any other nation, but the government says it's now reaching breaking point. In response, the army has started evicting refugees in their thousands from makeshift camps. But without money, medical care, and now shelter, they say they have nowhere to go. So, what's the thinking behind the government's new strategy for dealing with the mass influx of people?