August 16, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Off The Grid: Venezuela on the edge
Deadly protests, food shortage and hyperinflation. Off The Grid travels to Venezuela to find out how the country with the world largest oil reserves can be heading towards a breaking. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Off The Grid: Venezuela on the edge
Explore