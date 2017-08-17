Interview with Anna Urushadze at Sarajevo Film Festival

We had the pleasure of interviewing director Anna Urushadze at the 23rd edition of Sarajevo Film Festival. We talked about her latest 'Scary Mother'. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world