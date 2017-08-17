Graffiti in Havana

Graffiti may be very common in urban hubs around the world, But until recently, it was always a rare sight in communist Cuba. More and more young artists are coming out of their shells to express themselves and the capital is seeing most of it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world