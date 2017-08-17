Black Grape makes a comeback

Controversial 90s band Black Grape took a big gamble when they decided to release a new album after keeping a low profile for so long. At a time when music charts are dominated by bubblegum pop, the group have boldly released a retro sounding dance record. And it's receiving positive feedback from critics. Here's the story.