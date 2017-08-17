Tourism protests in Europe

The residents of a number of popular European cities are calling for their governments to better manage tourism. Should the number of tourists be capped, or are there alternative ways to deal with crowding? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world