Money Talks: Trump considers probe into Chinese trade

Trade relations between China and the US appear to have hit a new low. US President Donald Trump plans to launch investigations into China's trade practices. But he also ask Beijing to help tackle North Korea's nuclear missile programme. Staci Bivens reports, followed by analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world