62nd Baghdad Film Festival

In Iraq, they are celebrating the 62nd Baghdad Film Festival, but unlike here in Sarajevo, the cinema scene in Iraq is facing major set-backs. But with new films on the horizon, let's see what's in store for the country's cinema scene.