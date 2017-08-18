WORLD
Roundtable: Is the era of big aid coming to an end?
In times of war and disaster, aid can save lives and rebuild ravaged communities. But is the relevance of the big charities being threatened - by what some say is increased nationalism in the west and a geographical shift in global power? More crises, migration, conflict and natural disasters. And more politics and complications surrounding them. The world is moving fast. Some countries are emerging, others are starting to look inward and global power is changing. So how do big aid organisations operate in this environment? One major report says they need to radically rethink, if they want to survive. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 18, 2017
