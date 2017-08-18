Duterte’s war on drugs

Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs in the Philippines is proving popular with voters at home, however, international rights groups are alarmed by the use of extra-judicial killings as a tactic. The president has been especially candid about the police’s shoot to kill policy and recently called the killings ‘beautiful’. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world