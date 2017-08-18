August 18, 2017
Muhammed Ibrahim Sisman's documentary of Bosnian granny Fata Orlovic
The Bosnian War is long over, but its traces are plain to see. Not only in the public sphere, but also in private spaces as personal as living areas. Turkish filmmaker Muhammed Ibrahim Sisman's debut documentary tells such a story. Elif Bereketli reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
