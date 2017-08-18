Strait Talk: US faces a domestic threat from white supremacists and neo Nazis in Charlottesville.

Strait Talk senior correspondent Courtney Kealy looks into the rise of racist attacks in Charlottesville and Donald Trump's response. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world