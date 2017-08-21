Money Talks: The US demands big changes as NAFTA talks kick off

Donald Trump's renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico have begun. The US president has been hostile to NAFTA, calling it 'a total disaster'. But as Julia Sun reports, the administration has backed away from its threat to throw out the trade agreement altogether