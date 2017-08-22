Looking back at the career of the actor and comedian Jerry Lewis

Regarded by many as the greatest comedian in cinema history, Jerry Lewis left behind a body of work spanning seven decades with his passing on Sunday. He was one of the Tinseltown elite who gradually began to write, produce and direct his own films. Let's take a look back at his career. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world