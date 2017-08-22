Historic art traditions are kept alive in Kabul

Kabul was one of the key destinations on the ancient Silk Road, boasting beautiful handicrafts and pottery. But decades of war meant they were under threat, but now the techniques practiced in the Afghan capital are undergoing a revival thanks to one charity's work.