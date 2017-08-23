Money Talks: The UK rail fares to go up by %3,6

The slump in the value of the British pound has been pushing up consumer prices. They rose by 2.6% in July 2017. That is above the government's and Bank of England's 2% target. And another gauge of inflation that looks at retail prices has accelerated even faster. That is likely to push up the UK's already high transport costs. Shawn Hassett reports from London and interview with Patrick Minford, Professor of Economics at Cardiff University.