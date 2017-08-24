Netflix's controversial series 'The Punisher'

The latest comic book character to make it to the small screen is Marvel's Frank Castle -a family man turned street vigilante. Netflix's decision to adapt such a controversial franchise for television has divided fans online. Here's what the argument is all about.