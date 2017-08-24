Money Talks: Turkey’s Prime Minister Yildirim in Singapore to boost business ties

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is in Singapore on a two-day trip. The two countries ratified a bilateral Free Trade Agreement, helping them enter a new era of business tie-ups. Melanie Ralph has the details. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world