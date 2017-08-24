Money Talks: US, Mexico, Canada begin NAFTA negotiations

It's a disaster and a killer of American jobs. That's how US President Donald Trump has described the North American Free Trade Agreement. And now his government is renegotiating NAFTA with Mexico and Canada. But who are the winners and losers under the current deal? And what needs to change? Mobin Nasir reports followed by analysis from Jonathan Heath, an economics professor at the Metropolitan Autonomous University.