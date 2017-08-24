Money Talks: 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death

Whatever your favourite Elvis Presley song is, on the fortieth anniversary of his death, the King's fans still cannot help falling in love with his music. But if you are planning on going to Memphis, Tennessee to pay your respects, get ready to also pay 30 dollars for the privilege. His estate levied the fee for the first time in 2017. And that estate is now worth far more than he made while he was alive. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world