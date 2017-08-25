'Birth of the Dragon' celebrates martial arts legend Bruce Lee

Martial artist Bruce Lee was the original trendsetter. He single handedly popularised the sport back in the 1970s, creating a cottage industry of kung-fu movies, along the way. Now, a recent film looks back at a crucial time in the late actor's life. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world