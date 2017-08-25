Jazz vocalist and singer-songwriter Hediye Guven pays a visit to our studio

Jazz vocalist, singer-songwriter Hediye Guven has just released a single 'Saril Bana' or 'Hug Me' from her new album. The artist whose literary lyrics and jazzy tunes draw the attention of critics and a broad audience, has published her second album after 5 years. She's been performing in different venues in Turkey since 2002, after she won the prestigious Roxy Music Contest in Istanbul with her ex-band 'Playground'. The full album 'Onbir Mevsim' or 'Eleven Seasons' will be out in September.