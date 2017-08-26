Strait Talk: Jarablus, symbol of hope for Syrians

Strait Talk correspondent Omer Kablan goes inside the city of Jerablus in Northern Syria. He reports on the Syrians returning to the city after it was liberated from Daesh by the Free Syrian Army and Turkish Armed forces. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world