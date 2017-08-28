The War in Syria: Syrian refugees look forward to returning home

As the campaign against Daesh continues in Syria, some people who escaped the fighting during the past few years are thinking about returning home. There's concern about giving up the safety they've found in Turkey, as. Yasin Eken reports from Gaziantep. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world