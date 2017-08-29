Myanmar Tensions: Thousands flee as insurgents clash with Army

Myanmar's security forces have stepped up operations against Rohingya fighters. Three days of fighting in Rakhine state has killed more than one hundred people. Thousands of Rohingya civilians have fleed across the border to Bangladesh. But as Nafisa Latic reports, a safe passage isn't guaranteed.