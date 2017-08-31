WORLD
Somalia’s fight against Al Shabab, Zimbabwe’s land grab dispute and Houthis-Saleh rift
Ten Somali civilians, including three children, were shot dead last week by US-supported Somali troops during a raid on Al Shabab. US President Donald Trump has promised to boost military operations in the country to fight the militant group. But is the approach working? Also, Zimbabwe’s white farmers are suing President Robert Mugabe for loss of land following his governments land reforms in 2000. And, there has been a breakdown in the alliance between Houthi rebels and Saleh loyalists fighting against the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. How will this impact the conflict? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
