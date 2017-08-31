Money Talks: Google faces lawsuit over diversity policy

Google prides itself on promoting diversity in the workplace but now it has to defend its policies against one of the top conservative lawyers in the United States. Mobin Nasir reports on the row over the tech giant's hiring practices.