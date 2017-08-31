Money Talks: South Korean Court sentences Samsung heir to 5 years in jail

It is a case that has brought down the president of a country and mired a well-known conglomerate in controversy. A court in South Korea has sentenced Samsung's vice chairman to five years in prison for embezzlement, bribery and perjury. Samsung accounts for more than 30 percent of the total market capitalization in South Korea. Joseph Kim reports from Seoul. And for more on the story, TRT World's senior business producer Mobin Nasir joins us on set.