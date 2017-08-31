Money Talks: Pyongyang launches missile over northern Japan

Global markets fell on August 29, 2017 as investors reacted to the latest missile launch from North Korea. The missile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, before crashing into the sea. Sourav Roy reports and analysis by Sean King, an Asia Specialist at Park Strategies. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world