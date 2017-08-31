Money Talks: Harvey could be one of costliest disasters in the US

Tropical storm Harvey has caused devastation in southeast Texas. It's floods and torrential rain displaced thousands of people. And as the storm hit the heart of the US energy industry, it could turn into one of the country's costliest disasters. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Miami. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world