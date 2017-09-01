Money Talks: Qatar aims to meet dairy demand locally

Dairy products have been in short supply in Qatar ever since Saudi Arabia closed down the country's only land border in June 2017. But, a Qatari dairy company plans to swoop in to fill the gap. Mobin Nasir reports on the cows flying to Doha.