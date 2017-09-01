Money Talks: British shoppers could pay more after Brexit

The UK might have voted for Brexit, but it has been fighting to retain as much access to the EU as possible. This includes tariff-free trade and limited customs restrictions that are crucial for many people in the UK. The British Retail Consortium says Brexit could lead to food shortages. More than three quarters of the UK's food imports are from the EU. Katie Gregory has more from London.