September 5, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Picture This: Muslims mark annual hajj pilgrimage
Pictures from the Saudi city of Mecca, where more than two million Muslims have gathered for the annual hajj pilgrimage during the Muslim holiday of Eid. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Picture This: Muslims mark annual hajj pilgrimage
Explore