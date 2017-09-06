Ai Weiwei's documentary 'Human Flow'

This year's Venice Film Festival is receiving acclaim for the diversity of its selection. A documentary by Chinese artist and filmmaker Ai Weiwei on the global refugee crisis is one of the main centres of attention. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world