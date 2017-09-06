Unlocking creativity of child refugees in Lebanon

For refugees living in foreign countries the main priorities are survival and basic education, so arts can often be overlooked. But they're a powerful tool which is why one organisation in Lebanon is working with refugees to help their creative voices be heard. Its main initiative, Showbuild, is two weeks of theatre building with young Palestinian and Syrian refugees. Belle Lupton went to find out how the production works.