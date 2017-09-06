Israel’s Syria strategy, Guatemala corruption and Recruiting through rhyme

Israel accuses Iran of building missile factories in Syria. Will it draw Israel into the war next door? And, a Guatemalan standoff - it's the courts versus the president in a fight over corruption. Also, want to get inside the mind of a militant? We speak with Elisabeth Kendall who says you should begin by reading their poetry.