Guatemala corruption

It's never a good look when the person in charge of investigating corruption is ordered out of the country by the president. But that's exactly what's happened in Guatemala. UN Commissioner Ivan Velasquez was looking into President Jimmy Morales’ finances when he was accused of destabilising the nation and told to leave. Morales then sacked some government ministers for failing to expel him. Now, thousands of Guatemalans have rallied to demand the president resign. Could this scandal cost Morales the presidency? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world