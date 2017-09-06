Refugee Crisis: EU court dismisses complaints over quotas

The European Court of Justice has dismissed a case brought by Hungary and Slovakia, against the EU's refugee quota policy. The bloc brought in the mandatory relocation scheme two years ago, to resettle more than 160,000 refugees across the member states. But Hungary and Slovakia have refused to take their share. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.