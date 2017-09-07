Artist Young-Jun Tak talks about his installation for the 15th Istanbul Biennial

South Korean artist Young-Jun Tak is here in Istanbul to display his installation at the Istanbul Modern arts museum for the upcoming 15th edition of the Istanbul biennial. Now the biennial begins in a couple days during Art week but now we're going to take a sneak peek into Young-Jun's work as he joins us in the studio.