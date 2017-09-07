Money Talks: Kenyan supreme court annuls Uhuru Kenyatta election victory

The political drama surrounding Kenya's bitterly fought election has intensified. The supreme court has nullified the victory of the incumbent president, Uhuru Kenyatta. It has ordered a new poll within the next 60 days. And that decision brings a new level of uncertainty for businesses and investors, in an economy that has been suffering for months. Mmalegabe Motsepe reports and Agnes Gitau, a director at consulting firm GBS East Africa, joins us from London.