September 7, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rohingya Crisis: Interview with Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus - Part 1
Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh speaks to TRT World on Rohingya crisis - Part 1. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Rohingya Crisis: Interview with Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus - Part 1
Explore