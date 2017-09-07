Money Talks: IFA Berlin 2017

Tech giants and tech fans from around the world gather in Germany's capital for the IFA consumer electronics fair. From smartphones to white goods, companies showcase their latest innovations. Sara Firth reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world