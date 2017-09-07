Money Talks: Ride-sharing app Careem starts ‘Goat on Wheels’ for Eid in Pakistan

Pakistanis preparing for Eid al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, usually have to brave crammed markets, long queues and the hassle of bringing live animals back home. But one ride-sharing app is changing all that by bringing the animals to them. Let’s have a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world