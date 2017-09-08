The intriguing mind of Louise Bourgeois

Louise Bourgeois was one of the best known female contemporary artists of her generation. Born in 1911 in France, she died in 2010 at the age of 98. And since then, her giant sculptures have been exhibited all over the world. Now 50 of her best works will be shown for the first time in Israel. Let's take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world