FARC’s new struggle, Russia’s alleged white supremacy connection and US-Pakistan ties

Colombia's oldest terror group bids farewell to arms as they enter parliament for the first time. But will the country accept the FARC's transformation? Plus, we explore allegations that Russia is influencing America's white supremacists. And, is the US' relationship with Pakistan on life support? We speak with a former UN officer in Kabul.